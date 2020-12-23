Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public for help to find a murder suspect.

The suspect, 31-year-old David Cooper of Rockford, is wanted for first degree murder after a fatal shooting on Sept. 26.

On Sept. 26, at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Rock Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Rockford police detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as Cooper.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the first degree murder charge against him, and a warrant was obtained for Cooper, who remains at large at this time.

“If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of David Cooper, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867,” the Rockford Police Department said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.