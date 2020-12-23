Advertisement

Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large

The suspect, 31-year-old David Cooper of Rockford, is wanted for first degree murder after a fatal shooting on Sept. 26.
David Cooper, 31, Rockford
David Cooper, 31, Rockford(Rockford Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is asking the public for help to find a murder suspect.

The suspect, 31-year-old David Cooper of Rockford, is wanted for first degree murder after a fatal shooting on Sept. 26.

On Sept. 26, at 4:10 a.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Rock Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Rockford police detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect as Cooper.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the first degree murder charge against him, and a warrant was obtained for Cooper, who remains at large at this time.

“If you have any information regarding these incidents or know the whereabouts of David Cooper, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867,” the Rockford Police Department said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Rockford Region Restaurant Week announced
Eviction moratorium extended
Illinois Supreme Court issues order for eviction cases
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
High levels of radon
Area radon experts warn community to remain vigilant about managing high levels
Pecatonica Middle School 7th graders visit classmates
Winnebago boy battling cancer receives holiday visit from classmates

Latest News

Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified
State child care providers to get expanded assistance
A COVID-19 vaccine.
Ill. leading nation in COVID-19 vaccinations
A digital rendering of antibodies attacking the COVID-19 virus. (Storyblocks)
IDPH: 6,762 new COVID-19 cases, 135 more deaths