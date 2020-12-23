Poplar Grove businesses to get $100K

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Poplar Grove was awarded CURES Act funds to establish the Back to Business in Poplar Grove Grant.

The $100,000 awarded to Poplar Grove will be distributed, via an application and review process, to businesses within the Village of Poplar Grove, to combat losses in revenue due to COVID-19.

Village of Poplar Grove President Owen Costanza, announced the Village received $100,081 from the Local Cure Economic Support Payments Grant Program, as created by the State of Illinois through its Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

These funds will be used for the Back to Business in Poplar Grove Grant, which aims to provide economic support to small businesses that have experienced significant disruption or temporary closure attributable to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The grant, which is set at a maximum of $25,000 per business, is intended to support operating cost needs such as payroll, rent, utilities and replenishment of inventory. Other costs that arose as a result of economic losses experienced due to COVID-19 will also be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“We’ve been working with our businesses for months, trying to get them the relief they need and deserve.” He continued, “We’re glad we were able to secure this funding from the State to provide some much-needed financial support,” Costanza said.

Though meant to provide financial relief, there are some items that the grant may not be used for, such as severance pay, workforce bonuses, property taxes, other tax fees or payments due to legal settlements, or expenditures that will be reimbursed through another federal program.

Businesses located in the Village of Poplar Grove are eligible for this grant if they:

• Are Incorporated, a Partnership or a Sole Proprietorship.

• Were an established business prior to January 1, 2020.

• Earned less than $2.5 million in revenue, in 2019.

• Can document a significant, negative business financial impact, due to COVID-19.

• Are expected to be fully operational after local and state emergency guidelines have ended.

Applicants are ineligible if they are a taxing body, a municipality, if they receive more than 33 percent in revenue from gaming or they were awarded funds from Illinois’ Business Interruption Grant Program.

Illinois State Representative Joe Sosnowski remarked that businesses have been hit hard by the state’s restrictions and that this grant will “put a dent” in helping these businesses get back on their feet. Illinois Senator Dave Syverson agreed and noted that “[President Costanza] has been working to get some relief for the Village and its businesses.”

Businesses interested in applying for the Back to Business in Poplar Grove Grant can find the application here. From there they will have the option to submit an online application or utilize a fillable PDF.

By submitting an application via the online form, applicants will answer all necessary questions and upload required documents, all in one place. Should they choose to utilize a fillable/printable PDF, the application and required documents may be emailed to treasurer@villageofpoplargrove.com or dropped off, in-person, at Village Hall, 200 N. Hill Street, Poplar Grove, IL 61065.

Those with questions are asked to contact the Village of Poplar Grove at 815.765.3201 or email treasurer@villageofpoplargrove.com. They may also contact Growth Dimensions Economic Development at 815.547.4252 or email info@growthdimensions.org.

For detailed information and step-by-step application instructions, you may view the Back to Business in Poplar Grove Grant video here.

