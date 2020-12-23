Northern Illinois Food Bank receives $80,000 grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive donation is headed to the area’s largest food bank just in time for the holidays.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank has been a lifeline for thousands of people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, and now staff there will be able to continue serving the community throughout the season.

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and State Representative Maurice West presented and $80,000 grant to the Northern Illinois Food Bank to assist with their efforts during the pandemic and beyond.

“We have seen food insecurity grow dramatically here in Winnebago County from 12 percent to 17.5 percent, which is one in six families,” said Julie Yurko, President & CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank. “Having some additional funding, we have bought proteins and dairies that we will be distributing over the new year, it is just the perfect holiday gift for us, it’s exactky what we needed.”

The Northern Illinois Food Bank has already donated more than 5 million pounds of food to individuals and families in need during the pandemic.

