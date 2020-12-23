Near 50° temperature drop to occur Wednesday night, sub-zero chills follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 62 degrees will officially go down as the record high for Wednesday, beating a 5-year old daily record of 59 degrees and doubling the normal high of 31 degrees. The reason this happened is simply thanks to sunshine, strong southerly winds and the region being placed in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. This front will bring the coldest Christmas Eve in 16 years and the coldest Christmas Day in 3 years to Rockford.

The high of 62 degrees for Wednesday is normal for October 17-19, not December 23. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Out of 3,557 December days since 1906, Wednesday marked the 35th December day that had a high of 60 degrees or greater. This continued the mild December pattern that has had an overwhelmingly majority of days with above normal high temperatures

Temperatures began dropping Wednesday afternoon ahead of the front with Rockford and places east seeing a brief line of showers. You can expect the early evening hours to be dry and more cloud-filled before a chance for some flurries arrive overnight. These chances arrive as the cold air sweeps into the region behind the front. No accumulations will come from this and the chances for a White Christmas are now a thing of the past.

The wind gusts will continue, too. This is the main reason we have a Wind Advisory in effect through 4 a.m. Thursday that will see a shifting wind from a ‘warm’ southerly wind to a ‘cold’ westerly or northwesterly wind behind the front. Wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are also possible overnight into the early hours of Christmas Eve. In addition to dropping temperatures, add wind into the equation and it will feel much much colder very soon.

Most of the Stateline is under a Wind Advisory through 4 AM. Batten down those holiday decorations! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Southerly winds are expected to gust to 45 to 50 mph today, and will shift to the west this evening, gusting to 40 to 45 mph. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Winds out of the northwest, right from Canada on Christmas Eve will drop temperatures significantly. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Before midnight, temperatures will plummet a good 50 degrees to have overnight lows near 10 degrees. With the winds, expect wind chills to quickly feel near zero and soon to feel below zero overnight and into Christmas Eve. Temperatures are not expected to rise much during the daytime, this will result in an even colder Christmas morning on Friday with single digit temperatures for many and sub-zero wind chills area wide.

A record-shattering day behind us, a near 50 degree temperature drop is now underway. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind chills will fall to near 0 degrees, and with temperatures not expected to rise much during the daytime, this will result in an even colder Christmas morning on Friday with single digit temperatures for many and sub-zero wind chills area wide. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will result in an even colder Christmas morning on Friday with single digit temperatures for many and sub-zero wind chills area wide. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After Christmas,tTemperatures will moderate back to near normal on Saturday and into Sunday, too. Expect both days to mainly be quiet before a potentially active pattern returns for the middle of next week that brings a decent chance for some accumulating snow to the Rock River Valley.

A dip in the Jet Stream will give us temperatures in the teens for Christmas 2020. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cold won't last too long, as above normal temperatures return just in time that weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

