Near 50° temperature drop to occur Wednesday night, sub-zero chills follow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 62 degrees will officially go down as the record high for Wednesday, beating a 5-year old daily record of 59 degrees and doubling the normal high of 31 degrees. The reason this happened is simply thanks to sunshine, strong southerly winds and the region being placed in the warm sector ahead of a cold front. This front will bring the coldest Christmas Eve in 16 years and the coldest Christmas Day in 3 years to Rockford.
Out of 3,557 December days since 1906, Wednesday marked the 35th December day that had a high of 60 degrees or greater. This continued the mild December pattern that has had an overwhelmingly majority of days with above normal high temperatures
Temperatures began dropping Wednesday afternoon ahead of the front with Rockford and places east seeing a brief line of showers. You can expect the early evening hours to be dry and more cloud-filled before a chance for some flurries arrive overnight. These chances arrive as the cold air sweeps into the region behind the front. No accumulations will come from this and the chances for a White Christmas are now a thing of the past.
The wind gusts will continue, too. This is the main reason we have a Wind Advisory in effect through 4 a.m. Thursday that will see a shifting wind from a ‘warm’ southerly wind to a ‘cold’ westerly or northwesterly wind behind the front. Wind gusts near 45 miles per hour are also possible overnight into the early hours of Christmas Eve. In addition to dropping temperatures, add wind into the equation and it will feel much much colder very soon.
Before midnight, temperatures will plummet a good 50 degrees to have overnight lows near 10 degrees. With the winds, expect wind chills to quickly feel near zero and soon to feel below zero overnight and into Christmas Eve. Temperatures are not expected to rise much during the daytime, this will result in an even colder Christmas morning on Friday with single digit temperatures for many and sub-zero wind chills area wide.
After Christmas,tTemperatures will moderate back to near normal on Saturday and into Sunday, too. Expect both days to mainly be quiet before a potentially active pattern returns for the middle of next week that brings a decent chance for some accumulating snow to the Rock River Valley.
