Marshfield police chief to be formally charged following sexual assault allegations
MARSHFIELD Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s Police Chief Rick Gramza is expected to be charged Wednesday with five criminal counts stemming from allegations of unwanted sexual contact.
Online court records show he’ll be charged with three counts of misconduct in office, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree sexual assault. Court documents state the complainant alleged unwanted sexual contact including inappropriate touching and verbal comments that spanned several years. The alleged victim stated she’d contacted Human Resources before Gramza was chief but the allegations never proceeded. She said she feared she’d lose her job.
The case was investigated by the Eau Claire Police Department. Gramza acknowledged the contact but said it was consensual. He denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.
Online court records show the offense dates occurred in 2014, 2019 and this June. Gramza is on paid administrative leave. Barg explained in November the issuance of criminal charges does not permit the city to move him to unpaid status.
His initial appearance is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in Wood County Circuit Court.