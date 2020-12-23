Marshfield police chief to be formally charged following sexual assault allegations

MARSHFIELD Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s Police Chief Rick Gramza is expected to be charged Wednesday with five criminal counts stemming from allegations of unwanted sexual contact.

Online court records show he’ll be charged with three counts of misconduct in office, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree sexual assault. Court documents state the complainant alleged unwanted sexual contact including inappropriate touching and verbal comments that spanned several years. The alleged victim stated she’d contacted Human Resources before Gramza was chief but the allegations never proceeded. She said she feared she’d lose her job.

The case was investigated by the Eau Claire Police Department. Gramza acknowledged the contact but said it was consensual. He denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.

On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the City was advised that City of Marshfield Chief of Police Rick Gramza will be facing criminal charges involving misconduct in office, fourth degree sexual assault, and disorderly conduct. The City is presently evaluating these charges. The investigation was conducted by the City of Eau Claire Police Department and the charges were issued by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. Information and records regarding this matter can be requested from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. These criminal charges and this matter will not disrupt the operations of the City of Marshfield Police Department and the effective law enforcement services those members provide for our community. Assistant Chief of Police Pat Zeps has been in command of the Police Department since Chief Gramza’s voluntary leave of absence commenced in early August 2020. While this news is disheartening, unsettling, and disappointing, our law enforcement officers remain committed to providing our community with services performed at the highest standards demanded by our community.

Online court records show the offense dates occurred in 2014, 2019 and this June. Gramza is on paid administrative leave. Barg explained in November the issuance of criminal charges does not permit the city to move him to unpaid status.

His initial appearance is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. in Wood County Circuit Court.