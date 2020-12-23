K Cancer holds holiday toy drive for kids battling cancer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aiming to make it a December to remember, K Cancer Softball/Baseball hosts a holiday toy drive for kids battling more than just the pandmic this year.

Each year, K Cancer holds a toy drive on Christmas Eve, where volunteers deliver toys to the porches of local families battling childhood cancer. Volunteers provide gifts for the child fighting cancer, their siblings so they aren’t left out, and gift cards for the parents.

The parents’ gifts are made possible this year thanks to a more than $7,000 donation from Sherwin Williams company in the Rockford region.

“To not only address the needs of the kids but also just understanding that this year is different,” said Randal Rapier, the executive director of K Cancer. “So w’re helping the families that are facing even harder financial struggles because of the COVID situation on top of their child fighting cancer.”

This year, a girl who was one of the first kids the organization supported coordinated this year’s toy drive. Samantha Roberson is a student at Harlem High School who is on her third prosthetic leg as a result of her cancer battle, but is now on the giving side of things.

www.strikeoutchildhoodcancer.org

www.facebook.com/kcancerbaseball

www.facebook.com/kcancersoftball

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.