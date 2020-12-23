Advertisement

Jingle Jammin’ Jeep Parade brings holiday lights to seniors

Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Hospice and Screw City Jeeps 815 have teamed up to help spread some holiday cheer to the Rockford community.

More than a dozen Jeeps were decked out in festive holiday lights and décor Tuesday, that drove through parking lots of several local senior care facilities. Many residents are isolated due to COVID and are missing out on holiday lights, so Northern Illinois Hospice decided to bring the lights to them.

“The pandemic has really made us have to re-think how we do things because families can’t get into facilities beause of COVID and they’re restricted on getting out and about,” said Amy Mastroianni, Director of Marketing with Northern Illinois Hospice. “So we really had to re-think how we could bring some fun to our local seniors.”

