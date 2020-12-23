Advertisement

Janesville PD investigate crash with injuries involving vehicle and pedestrian

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department are investigating a crash with injuries involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Rock County Communications said around 10:35 p.m. that there were injuries as a result from the crash, but did not have information on the extent.

The Janesville Police Department sent an alert around 10:30 p.m. that they had shut down a portion of the town’s roadway.

According to a news release, officers shut down the intersection of Blackbridge Road and Milton Avenue. Janesville Police said around 10:30 p.m. that traffic would be shut down on Milton Avenue from Randolph Road to Newman Street. Blackbridge Road would also be shut down from Woodman Road to Randall Avenue.

Janesville PD asked the public to avoid the area while officers investigate this incident.

The department added that alternate traffic patterns have been set up.

Rock County Communications added that the Janesville Fire Department was also at the scene.

