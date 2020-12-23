Gov. Pritzker’s eviction moratorium impacts Rockford renters and landlords

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of Illinois families suffering financially during the pandemic have been safe from eviction all thanks to Governor J.B Pritzker’s eviction moratorium. But time is running out as the order ends on Jan 9.

“To know that I don’t have to worry about that is a big weight lifted off your shoulders,” said Nequai Day, Rockford renter.

Day is a single mother of two young boys and says she’s struggled to keep a roof over their heads.

“I’ve been homeless before with my kids on top of that. So having to find a place to stay or see if someone will let you stay with them or something like that is very tense,” Day said.

Over the past two years that hasn’t been a worry, until the pandemic shut down schools and she had no other choice but to take time off from work to help her kids with their classes.

“I got let go and I wasn’t able to make my payments on time,” Day said.

But thanks to her landlord Karl Fauerbach.

“He’s a great landlord,” Day said.

And Governor Pritzker’s eviction moratorium.

“That saved us from getting put out and it helped me, it gave me a breather when it came to making my payments,” Day said.

Day has not been evicted from her home.

“We have always had to work with tenants this year just a little bit more,” Fauerbach said.

Fauerbach says in any given year about 5% of renters are making their payments on time. But that number has doubled to 10% of renters not making them on time and sometimes for several months.

“50% of the tenants that owe money right now are taking advantage of the situation,” Fauerbach said.

Fauerbach says because many renters were abusing the order, Pritzker amended it in November requiring tenants to sign a legal document listing a number of items that make them eligible.

“Certain, Income level, lost of income directly related to COVID and also they have tried to make timely partial payments when they can and all of that’s under the threat of perjury,” Fauerbach said.

Fauerbach says even with this new document he doesn’t have the power to evict anyone.

“Even if you get the judge to give you a judgment for possession of the unit. The sheriff has been ordered by the governor not to enforce evictions,” Fauerbach said.

Which has put Fauerbach and all other landlords in a tough position.

“I am missing several thousands of dollars,” Fauerbach said.

Even in this situation, Fauerbach advises landlords to continue working closely with their struggling tenants.

“Make sure you remember that they’re human and most of them are struggling and trying to pay,” Fauerbach said.

“He’s been really great. All you have to do is talk to him and just explain your situation and he is always willing to work with me,” Day said.

Fauerbach says the only way someone can be evicted right now is if they are a threat to someone living with them or cause damage to the home.

