Extreme Wind will bring Temps Crashing

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wind Advisories are in place until 4AM tomorrow morning for a good portion of the viewing are as south winds will howl 20 - 30 MPH perhaps gusting up to 45 MPH today. Winds will shift and come from the north west tonight taking temps from the low 50′s to 10 by tomorrow morning. There’s a slight chance for a few passing rain showers this afternoon and a few flurries possible tonight. Chills tomorrow 0 to -15 as the daytime high will reach 15 degrees.

