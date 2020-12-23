Advertisement

Driver flees after hitting 2-year-old boy in stroller, grandmother in NY crosswalk

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - Police in New York are looking for the driver of an SUV who sped away after hitting a woman and her 2-year-old grandson as they crossed the road.

Surveillance video shows a 62-year-old grandmother using a crosswalk with her 2-year-old grandson in a stroller on their usual Monday afternoon stroll. She makes it about halfway across when a red SUV, turning left, slams into the stroller carrying the little boy and takes the woman down, too.

“I lose my mind. I can’t eat, sleep, nothing,” the grandmother said.

The woman is still shaken, and it is hard for her to speak about the moment she saw her grandson face down in the road.

“I thought my grandson has died. I grab him and shake him. Thank God, he was alive. I said, ‘Thank God, thank God,’” she said.

The toddler was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises on his head. He is now recovering at home. The woman initially refused medical attention but now plans to go to the hospital because of neck pain.

Police say the driver left the scene after getting out of his car and looking around. They are now searching for him, and they ask anyone who may recognize him to contact Crime Stoppers.

The grandmother says if the driver turned himself in and apologized, she would accept.

“Because God give me life - we have to forgive each other, because people make mistake, we are human beings we make mistake,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lien Correa-Rios
Rockford woman found murdered in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged
2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford
Rockford Police investigate two weekend murders
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Reports stated, hospital staff asked Ebel to put a face mask on, to which she stood in the face...
Woman charged with battery after coughing in health care worker’s face
Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois

Latest News

Police say the driver left the scene after getting out of his car and looking around. They are...
Toddler injured after SUV plows into stroller in NY crosswalk
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
Rock Co. YWCA celebrates massive gift from MacKenzie Scott
Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says homes are flying off the market, and selling for...
Rockford housing market booms, home flipped sells in 8 days
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies