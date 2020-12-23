Class during COVID: Mental health a top priority for students and staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Physically protecting students and staff from the coronavirus has been the top priority for school districts all over the country. But making sure everyone’s mental and emotional state is in a good place has been just as important.

“The kids play off of us as adults, so if we are nervous and anxious, the kids pick up on that,” said Van Buren Elementary School principal Stephanie Pajerski.

The day NBC15 News visited Van Buren in Janesville, Pajerski was dressed head to toe in Christmas colors and even wearing a fun winter hat with elf ears attached. She hopes her fun vibes rub off on her students and staff.

“We’ve tried to keep everything as “normal” as possible and still participate in the fun activities, especially with the holiday season. So, we have dress up days for the whole month of December,” she said. “We want to make the holidays seem as normal as possible, even though we know they are not, so I think that has been a helpful piece,”

It’s no secret that this pandemic has been stressful for everyone, students especially.

“When we did come back face-to-face (this school year) there was a lot of anxiety with the unknowns,” said school nurse Katrina Hubner.

Hubner is one of five nurses in the school district of Janesville. She says having a set schedule can help ease students’ stress levels.

“It’s routine and you know, kids thrive on routine and kids thrive on interaction with other kids,” she said. “If you can’t figure out why they have a tummy ache, nine times out of 10 it’s something else -- not physical, it’s more mental,”

Fourth grader Lilly Deviana says overall she’s very happy, but the beginning of the pandemic was tough.

“I remember we were off for six months and it kind of drew me crazy because I wasn’t able to see anybody or do anything because everything was shut down,” she said.

Back in March when the pandemic hit, Van Buren students went virtual. But this school year, they are back in class.

“At first, coming to school, I was scared because I didn’t want to get it. But after I got the hang of it, I wasn’t too scared,” added Deviana.

“I feel like I’m not in this alone, I feel very supported,” said teacher Becky Carter.

Carter teachers fourth grade and says being in class and having that routine keeps kids happy.

“I have had students who had to distance learn and they can’t wait to come back and they are counting the days,” she said.

Pajerski says even when there isn’t a pandemic, the holidays can be hard for kids and families. It’s her job to help everyone feel the love.

“Human interaction is what is a must. I always say physical distancing rather than socially distancing because we are human beings, we need that social aspect,” she said.

