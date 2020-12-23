Advertisement

‘Cheer’ star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris, left, has pleaded not guilty on Dec. 17, to federal child...
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris, left, has pleaded not guilty on Dec. 17, to federal child pornography charges and allegations that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has pleaded not guilty to federal child pornography charges and allegations that he solicited sex from minors at cheerleading competitions and convinced teenage boys to send him obscene photographs and videos of themselves.

Harris, 21, of Naperville, Illinois, was indicted earlier this month in a seven-count indictment that included the child sex, porn and other allegations. A complaint filed in September initially charged him with child pornography.

In the original complaint, prosecutors said Harris admitted to FBI agents that he asked a teenage boy to send him lewd photographs of himself, but that he requested child pornography from at least 10 to 15 others he knew to be minors via Snapchat.

Two of Harris’ alleged victims, who are teenage brothers, have sued Harris in Texas.

Harris entered his not guilty plea to all seven of the counts on Dec. 17 during an arraignment hearing held by a telephone, court records show.

The Associated Press on Wednesday left a message seeking comment from Harris’ Chicago attorney, Todd Pugh.

Harris remains held without bond at a federal detention facility in Chicago. He has been held there since his September arrest on child pornography charges.

Harris was the breakout star of the Emmy-winning docuseries that follows a cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Rockford Region Restaurant Week announced
Eviction moratorium extended
Illinois Supreme Court issues order for eviction cases
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin back on Winnebago Co. travel advisory list
High levels of radon
Area radon experts warn community to remain vigilant about managing high levels
Pecatonica Middle School 7th graders visit classmates
Winnebago boy battling cancer receives holiday visit from classmates

Latest News

Body identified
Weekend Rockford murder victims identified
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’
Richard Heene, center, looks up as he sits in the courtroom with his wife Mayumi, right, and...
Parents convicted in 2009 ‘balloon boy’ hoax pardoned
David Cooper, 31, Rockford
Rockford 1st degree murder suspect at large