Area alcohol retailers see booming rate in sales

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s definitely been busy. A lot more people have been drinking from home,” said Cork, Keg & Spirits staff member, Sam Torres.

Every hour is happy hour at Cork, Keg & Spirits in Rockford as alcohol sales skyrocket during the pandemic. Sales associate, Sam Torres, said people are just looking for an escape from the cold and isolation.

“People are bored. They’re stuck indoors, and it’s winter and there’s not much to do,” said Torres.

According to Nielsen’s Market Data, total alcohol sales outside of bars and restaurants surged roughly 24% over the past 9 months. The study said the higher the alcohol content, the faster it sells- a statistic some mental health experts call alarming.

“People want to use the easy, convenient ways to try and cope with emotions, and alcohol and drugs seem to be a go-to for a lot of people,” said Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Jason Soriano.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Jason Soriano, said forming an unhealthy relationship can lead to adverse consequences, such as addiction and domestic violence, and sever someone’s personal connections. He urges drinkers to be mindful of their behavior and to keep themselves in check.

“Maybe it’s time to start bringing awareness to how much you’re drinking, how often do you need that drink to get through the day? Just being conscious is a really good step in re-evaluating if it’s a problem or not,” said Soriano.

