Winnebago Co. adds 245 COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths over weekend

The seven-day positivity rate is now 10.0 percent.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 245 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with four more deaths from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,793 from 21,548 on Friday. The total deaths stand at 308 stemming from COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 304 on Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 10.0 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 119 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Thursday’s report of 125.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

