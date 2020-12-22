Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 132 COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

This brings the total number of cases to 21,925 from 21,793 on Monday.
COVID-19
COVID-19(AP Graphics)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with six more deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 21,925 from 21,793 on Monday. The total deaths stand at 314 stemming from COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 308 on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 10.0 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 119 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This a decrease from Thursday’s report of 125.

