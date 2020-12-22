Advertisement

UPS worker finds frozen body of 80-year-old Michigan man

A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.
A UPS employee discovered the body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway.(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A UPS worker making deliveries in southern Michigan discovered the frozen body of an 80-year-old man outside his home, police said.

Foul play was not suspected. Police believe Richard Kokochak died after an accident or health problem, The Daily Telegram reported.

A UPS employee discovered Kokochak’s body on Dec. 16 in a curved driveway in Lenawee County’s Cambridge Township.

“He was in a position where (passersby) would have been unable to really see him unless they were really looking for him,” said Det. Sgt. Larry Rothman of the state police.

Kokochak lived in the house with his partner, who was in the hospital at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lien Correa-Rios
Rockford woman found murdered in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged
2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford
Rockford Police investigate two weekend murders
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Reports stated, hospital staff asked Ebel to put a face mask on, to which she stood in the face...
Woman charged with battery after coughing in health care worker’s face
Organizers say each night the show has been open, the previous attendance record has been broken.
Rockford’s Festival of Lights breaks attendance records

Latest News

The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of...
$900B COVID relief bill, which includes stimulus checks, awaits Trump’s signature
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
FILE PHOTO - A Delta flight in New York was stopped before takeoff after a man, a woman and a...
Pair of passengers exit NYC flight via slide before takeoff
Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Rockford Region Restaurant Week announced
Miguel Cardona has been selected as education secretary by President-elect Joe Biden. Cardona...
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary