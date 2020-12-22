Advertisement

State home sales outpace 2019

The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.
Finding a home in the Lead-Deadwood area.(KOTA)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Homes sales and median prices outpaced last year in Illinois, continuing the positive rebound of the last half of 2020, data from Illinois REALTORS® shows.

Statewide home sales — including single-family homes and condominiums — in November totaled 14,370 homes sold, up 29.0 percent from 11,141 in Nov. 2019. The statewide median price in November was $230,000, up 15.0 percent from Nov. 2019, when the median price was $200,000. The median is a typical market price where half the homes sold for more and half sold for less.

The time it took to sell a home in November averaged 41 days, down 22.6 percent compared to last year. Available inventory totaled 34,486 homes for sale, a 36.8 percent decline from 54,604 homes in Nov. 2019.

The monthly average commitment rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage was 2.77 percent in November, a decrease from 2.83 percent the previous month, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. In Nov. 2019, it averaged 3.70 percent.

