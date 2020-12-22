Rocktown Adventures offers winter weather outdoor activities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite the lack of snow in the stateline, many outdoor adventurists are anticipating that first winter coating.

Whether its skiing, hiking, or snowshoeing, the Rockford region has plenty of options for you to get out and take advantage of the fresh air. Rocktown Adventures offers rentals and lessons for both summer and winter activities. General manager Kevin Versino says the restrictions for indoor recreation should give people a chance to learn new outdoor activities.

“Most of our events, even our paddling events in the summer when the rivers aren’t frozen, are designed to introduce people to the sport. We’re hopeful in trying to expand a community our outdoor recreationalists. In order to achieve that, we need to offer good, entry level programming for that.”

