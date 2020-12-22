Advertisement

Rockford Region Restaurant Week announced

The event will take place from Monday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has asked the community and potential visitors to save the date for an upcoming inaugural to-go themed Rockford Region Restaurant Week.

During the week, local food and beverage establishments will offer their most creative to-go meal packages for patrons. Participating businesses will be compliant with the state of Illinois and Winnebago County Health Departments’ mitigation efforts and will be encouraged to take RACVB’s Clean Hands, Open Doors Pledge.



To-GoRockford Region Restaurant Week promotions are meant to spark additional business and support for local area restaurant and hospitality industry partners who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More details and a list of participating businesses and specials will be available on the Rockford Region Restaurant Week Facebook event page and here.

Additional details for this promotion will be announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

