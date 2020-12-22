Advertisement

Rock Co. YWCA celebrates massive gift from MacKenzie Scott

The agency was given $1 million to spend how it pleased.
Novelist and Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The YWCA Rock Co. Board of Directors will meet this week to answer the age-old question: What would you do if someone gave you a million dollars?

The “problem we wish we all had” comes after MacKenzie Scott’s recent multi-billion-dollar donation spree reached them with a million-dollar gift.

“We are overjoyed by this very generous donation,” YWCA Executive Director Angela Moore said, pointing out that Scott placed no restrictions on her seven-figure donation.

“(That) means we will be able to decide how to utilize this money to best serve the specific needs of the community, our clients and our organization, to ensure YWCA Rock County is here for 100 more years,” she continued.

YWCA Rock Co. currently runs multiple programs, including a domestic violence shelter – which, it notes, is as important as ever during the pandemic, a 24-hour crisis line, and transitional living for domestic violence survivors.

It also maintains an economic empowerment center, CARE House child advocacy center, and offers services surrounding childcare, racial justice, and immigrant outreach.

While the donation is a boon for YWCA Rock Co., it is a mere drop in the bucket what Scott has donated over the past four months.

The philanthropist, author, and former wife to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced last week that she has given away $4.1 billion as part of a giving pledge she announced last year.

