Riverview Ice House to remain open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Closing Riverview Ice House and expanding Carlson Ice Arena is no longer a part of the Rockford Park District’s multi-year Action Plan.

Thanks to outside funding support secured for operational and capital expenses, the ice house will remain open.

Riverview Ice House is 45-years-old, and well beyond its life span, with the current refrigeration system and required components becoming obsolete. Roughly $6 million needed to be secured to completely replace the mechanical and refrigeration system, hockey boards, and glass along with completing additional renovations needed throughout the facility.

In addition, the district needed a sustainable revenue stream to help offset the heavy tax subsidy needed to operate two ice facilities. On Monday night, staff recommended and the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners approved keeping Riverview Ice House open.

An Illinois Capital Grant for $2.5 million has been secured by Illinois Senator Steve Stadelman, which will help cover almost half of the costs needed to renovate Riverview Ice House. At this point, the district would then be responsible for covering the remaining $3.5 million needed for capital repair costs and could do so by taking out a bond to pay for the capital needs over a period of time.

“I will amend the state’s Rebuild Illinois legislation to include a line item earmarking $2.5 million for the necessary upgrades at Riverview. I’m making that commitment because I believe Riverview continues to be an important tourism destination for our region and a vital economic anchor for our urban core. Investing in Riverview Ice House will only help the momentum we have seen over the past 15 year thanks to public and private contributions,” Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman said.

Receiving a multi-million dollar grant along with additional operational support for Riverview Ice House from Heather and Peter Provenzano allows the district to continue efforts to free up limited operational and capital dollars to invest more in community benefit areas such as neighborhood parks, youth programs, and trails, according to the Rockford Park District.

Taxpayers told the district in 2018 that they wanted fewer tax dollars going to more individual benefit facilities such as ice facilities. Heather and Peter Provenzano have pledged $1,000,000 to be used to help offset the tax subsidy utilized to run Riverview Ice House.

“We are thankful to everyone who supported saving Riverview Ice House. It became even more clear from the many stories shared by supporters at Save Riverview Ice House website and when signing our Change.org petition just how important Riverview is to our community. We are grateful to Senator Stadelman for his and the State’s significant, crucial commitment. We look forward to working with the Rockford Park District as we transform Riverview Ice House into a truly modern facility - and as we work to introduce even more youth in our community to the skating sports we all love,” Peter Provenzano of Save Riverview Ice House said.

In addition to the Provenzano’s new and continuous revenue stream, the Save Riverview Ice House group and the Rockford Park District will work together to identify any additional fundraising opportunities along with developing a youth skating foundation to expose even more area youth to the sport. The District has also received financial support from the Koch family who has pledged $200,000 to go towards Riverview Ice House operations, according to the Rockford Park District.

District team members will begin the planning necessary to renovate Riverview Ice House. A renovation timeline has not been established.

“Thank you to Senator Stadelman, the Provenzano family, and the Koch family. Your generous financial contributions mean that generation after generation will be able to become the next Olympic athlete or play for the National Hockey League. It is clear based on the numerous discussions and public/private stakeholders who have come forward that this facility is more than just a place to skate and play hockey. We love Riverview Ice House and always wanted to keep it open. It’s an important part of our history, its right in the heart of the city, and it’s an economic driver for downtown Rockford,” Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine said.

