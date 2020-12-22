Package theft at an all time high

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With last minute holiday shipping arriving at doors across the stateline, the rise in package thieves are following suit. Porch Pirates, a term for those who steal packages from homes, are committing crimes nationwide and in the Rockford region.

“I got video notification that we had delivery, didn’t think anything of it, and then less than an hour later another notification and I was like, ‘well who’s at the door now,’” explains Mark Giddens, a Rockford resident, landlord and victim of property theft. “I saw the video of someone coming up and stealing the package, and I was like, oh lovely, that just happened.”

Giddens is not alone. According to the Better Business Bureau, package theft is at an all time high. Rockford Police Department’s Sergeant Paul Sarantopoulos of the property crimes unit tells 23 News his unit received about 15-20 reports of the theft in the past month.

“It might just be a crime of opportunity where somebody sees a package and takes it,” Sarantopoulos explains. “In other cases I think it maybe is a group or groups of people that are going around neighborhood to neighborhood.”

Giddens turned over his surveillance video to police, and posted the video on social media. Others commented that the same individual is spotted on other cameras stealing packages. These crimes have repercussions.

“It depends on the dollar amount of what’s taken,” Sarantopoulos tells 23 News. “If it’s less than $500, which a lot of these packages are, it’s just a Class A misdemeanor which is less than a year in jail or a fine. If it’s more than $500 that means we’re getting into felony range.”

Dennis Horton from the local Better Business Bureau branch says there are ways to outsmart the porch pirates.

“If you’re working form home great, you can be there to receive your package,” says Horton. “But if you’re not make sure you set up safe delivery, have a neighbor pick up your packages. Or if you’re working still and can have them delivered to your office, do so.”

As for Giddens, he says police arrested his suspect after being able to identify them from the video he provided. He believes everyone should help out where they can to report these crimes.

