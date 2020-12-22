Milder air locked in through Wednesday, but wintry weather looms beyond
Though snow’s in the forecast, odds of White Christmas shrinking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Though temperatures certainly didn’t reflect it, Winter officially arrived Monday morning. The Winter Solstice occurred at 4:02am Monday, when the sun’s most direct rays were directed at the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere.
The sun was up for a meager nine hours and six minutes in the Rockford area Monday, though days are to begin lengthening moving forward. The process will be a slow one at first, as we’ll gain just one minute of daylight in the coming week, but a month from now the day there’s to be more than a half hour of additional daylight.
Winter’s off to a mild start here, to say the least. Monday’s high temperature of 47° is a reading 16° above normal, and marks the 18th time in December’s first 21 days in which above normal temperatures were observed.
Milder air’s grip on our area’s not to be relinquished for at least another 36 hours, as winds are to shift back to the south on Tuesday. That development, along with a good deal of sunshine should again be enough to send our temperatures into the middle 40s.
Wednesday’s to start similarly warm and dry, but big changes are to follow. We’ll notice clouds quickly increasing in coverage Wednesday morning, and come 10:00 or so, rain may begin to fall in our westernmost communities.
Rain chances will quickly increase by midday and in the hours thereafter. Colder air will begin to infiltrate the region from the northwest, allowing for the possibility of some mixed precipitation closer to the Mississippi River.
By sunset, the colder air will have invaded the Stateline. Thus, and precipitation from that point forward will come exclusively as snow.
Unfortunately for snow lovers, though, by the time snow arrives here, the bulk of the storm’s moisture and energy will be well off to our east, and so accumulations are expected to be modest, at best.
For that reason, we’ve no choice but to further reduce our chance for a White Christmas. Barring a late miracle, it appears as though Christmas, 2020 will feature minimal, if any snow on the ground.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.