Mercyhealth’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit celebrates 50 years

The unit was originally called the High Risk Nursery and opened as a 10-bed unit in Dec. 1970. It became a regional center for neonatal and perinatal programs in 1974. Over the past 50 years, Mercyhealth’s NICU has cared for more than 20,000 babies.

“Mercyhealth’s NICU has historically been regionally recognized for having a highly-skilled, technologically-advanced unit even 50 years ago,” Pam Allen, RNC-NIC, BSN, NICU, Nurse Manager at Mercyhealth said. “Although the science and technology have changed over the years, our commitment to providing specialized expertise and comprehensive resources to treat the smallest and sickest babies has remained our top priority.”

Mercyhealth’s NICU continued to expand throughout the years, growing to 24 beds in 1977, 40 beds in 1990, 46 beds in 2009 and 52 beds in 2016. On Jan.10, 2017, Mercyhealth opened the region’s only Small Baby Unit. This 12-bed unit within the NICU was developed to improve long-term developmental outcomes among the region’s rare micro-preemie population, those babies born less than 30 weeks’ gestation.

“The nurses and doctors who work in our NICU say this job is one worth celebrating, and for us all, this 50-year celebration is about honoring the families and their amazing accomplishments,” Jenni Wolf, System Director of Perinatal and Neonatal Services said. “They stay in touch with Christmas cards and birthday celebrations. These families become extended family to the NICU staff.”

In Jan. 2018, the NICU, along with other pediatric and adult specialties, moved to their new home at Javon Bea Hospital–Riverside. This 52-bed unit boasts private rooms.

