Memorial held for Rockford homeless who had died this past year

24 Rockford residents died without a proper service
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the winter season is officially here, and the temperatures begin to drop, it’s a time to remember those who call the streets their home.

24 individuals are recognized with a chair lined up in Davis Park. Each has the name and photo of the person placed on it. During the service the names are read, and people hold candles. The homeless coalition recognizes people from all across northern Illinois, and representatives from the city of Rockford say they hope a day will come when this service is not needed.

“We would love to be to the point where we have nobody to celebrate on this day,” said Angie Walker, with the Department of Human Services. “We want to get everybody housed so that we don’t have to worry about the folks that we work with freezing outside.”

