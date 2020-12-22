Advertisement

Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccinations

The rides are for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lyft says it will provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities as vaccines become available across the country.

The initiative will include transportation to and from vaccination sites, as well as rides for a second dose, if they’re required. Some vaccinations require two doses about a month apart. Other vaccines will take just one.

The rideshare company partnered with several organizations such as United Way, National Hispanic Council on Aging and Anthem, a health insurance provider.

National and local nonprofit partners will distribute ride credits to people who need them.

The organizations will also decide whether the rides are free or discounted.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lien Correa-Rios
Rockford woman found murdered in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged
2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford
Rockford Police investigate two weekend murders
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Reports stated, hospital staff asked Ebel to put a face mask on, to which she stood in the face...
Woman charged with battery after coughing in health care worker’s face
Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois

Latest News

A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
Grandmother speaks out about U.S. college student jailed in Cayman Islands.
New York firefighters rescue dog from frozen pond
Mercyhealth
Mercyhealth administers first COVID-19 vaccine in Janesville
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Biden: Trump ‘failed’ to shore up nation’s cybersecurity