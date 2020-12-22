Advertisement

Local sports card and memorabilia shop gives gift bags to kids for Christmas

Shop opened up in November
By WIFR Newsroom
Dec. 22, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new sports card shop is opened for business, and is looking to get your little rookies into the collecting hobby.

Northside Collectibles specializes in sports cards, but also has jerseys, helmets and other sports memorabilia....even Pokémon cards. Now through Christmas, the store will be giving away some cards and treats in a pre packed gift bag to any child walking into the store for free. Owners say card and memorabilia collecting is a hobby they have loved as children, and their goal is to get stateline children into the hobby as well.

When customers walk in here, especially customers with kids...we want them to enjoy the hobby, as much as we did when we were kids,” said Northside Collectibles owner Joey Mathews. “We always want to give back. When kids walk through that door, we want to make sure kids leave happy. Which is why we give a lot away.

