Gas prices spike ahead of holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pump prices across the country are getting more expensive as we head into the last weeks of the year.

Since Monday, the national gas price average has jumped six cents to $2.22. While not the most expensive price we’ve seen this year, it is the highest national average since mid-September, according to AAA.

The average cost of gas in Rockford is $2.304 after being $2.299 on Sunday. The average a week ago was $2.186 and one month ago was $2.133. At this time one year ago, the average cost of gas in Rockford was $2.533, according to AAA.

Two factors have contributed to driving up the price at the pump: rising crude oil prices and tightening supply. The domestic price of crude has been steadily rising since November, with prices topping $49 per barrel. Prices have not been this expensive since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country. Prices began to rise last month alongside vaccination news and have only increased with it becoming available.

Supply could tighten in weeks ahead especially with refinery consolidations in the northwest and maintenance in the upper Midwest. However, demand still remains at an extremely low level. AAA believes this factor will impact gas prices, pushing them cheaper in January, according to AAA.

“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25 percent decline.”

Today’s national average is 11 cents more expensive than last month, but 33 cents cheaper than last year.

The price of domestic crude oil increased over $2.50 per barrel last week. Crude prices rose due to a weak dollar and increasing investment based on market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. However, for this week, new demand concerns, as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb and travel restrictions increase, could push crude prices lower, according to AAA.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more here.

