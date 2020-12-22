Advertisement

Burger King giving some customers money to try dollar menu

Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.
Burger King has a gimmick to get customers to try their new dollar menu.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Not only is Burger King bringing back its dollar menu, it’s giving away money to promote it.

The company is announcing the $1 Your Way menu. It includes the bacon cheeseburger, chicken junior sandwich, fries and a soft drink.

To encourage people to try it out, Burger King is depositing $1 in the Venmo accounts of select customers.

The new deal starts Dec. 28, but check your Venmo account. The burger chain has already started making deposits.

There’s no official end date for the promotion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lien Correa-Rios
Rockford woman found murdered in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged
2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford
Rockford Police investigate two weekend murders
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
Reports stated, hospital staff asked Ebel to put a face mask on, to which she stood in the face...
Woman charged with battery after coughing in health care worker’s face
Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois

Latest News

Here’s what the COVID relief package — part of a $2.3 trillion spending bill — could mean for...
What the new COVID relief package means for your money
Belvidere School District approves in-person option for students in Jan.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for US Senate
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus
Ford calls it the "Safe Distance Christmas Jumper." It projects the shape of a Christmas tree...
Ford unveils 'safe distance' ugly Christmas sweater (no sound)