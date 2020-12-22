Advertisement

Boone Co. reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 15.5 percent.
(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 4,811 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 34 cases and four deaths were reported Tuesday.

There have been 54 total deaths in the county from COVID-19. The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 15.5 percent.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

