Advertisement

BioNTech CEO confident coronavirus vaccine will work on UK variant

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The chief executive of BioNTech says the German pharmaceutical company is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the UK variant, but further studies are need to be completely sure.

Ugur Sahin said Tuesday that “we don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant,” but because the proteins on the variant are 99% the same as the prevailing strains, BioNTech has “scientific confidence” in the vaccine.

Sahin said BioNTech is currently conducting further studies and hopes to have certainty within the coming weeks.

“The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high,” he said.

BioNTech’s vaccine, developed together with U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the European Union.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois
Lien Correa-Rios
Rockford woman found murdered in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged
The CDC issued new recommendations on getting a COVID-19 vaccine for people with a history of...
CDC issues new guidance on COVID-19 vaccine for people with allergies
2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford
Rockford Police investigate two weekend murders
Rockford police are investigating an area of Broadway for a Sunday shooting.
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after Broadway shooting

Latest News

Barr said he didn't think it would be appropriate to name a special counsel to investigate...
Barr rebukes Trump's claims of election fraud, China involvement in govt hack
Olivia Heid, 8, and her 4-year-old brother RJ were rescued from a New Jersey pond after their...
Teens form human chain to save siblings after sled crashes into icy NJ pond
The children's parents say the five teens didn’t hesitate for a moment to help their kids and...
5 teens hailed as heroes after rescuing children from frigid NJ pond
The two planets passed so close to each other - still millions of miles apart - that their...
Jupiter, Saturn align to form 'Christmas star' on winter solstice