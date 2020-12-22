Advertisement

BIG Chill Arrives for Christmas

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mix of sun and clouds likely today with highs in the mid 40′s. Rising temps tonight as we warm to the upper 40′s on Wednesday. Rain showers are likely on Wednesday too with a brief change over to snow by evening. Little to no accumulation is expected. Turning much colder Wednesday night as temps will drop to the low to mid teen’s. Mid teens on Christmas Eve with chills 0 to -10. We could see some flurries from time to time. 20′s and dry for Christmas Day.

