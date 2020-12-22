Belvidere School District approves in-person option for students in Jan.

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday night, the Belvidere School Board approved an in-person option for all students beginning Jan. 19.

“This gives us 2 weeks after the holiday break to monitor the community spread rate and marks the end of the first semester for middle and high schools,” according to Dr. Woestman of the Belvidere School District.

Illinois requires districts to offer remote learning for the entire school year, even when schools return to in-person learning. Families will still be able to stay in remote learning for the remainder of the year if they choose.

Dr. Woestman 2021 In-Person Learning Update Find out how our In-Person Learning will be implemented in January 2021! Posted by Belvidere School District 100 on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

You can see the proposals by clicking here. More details will be sent this week, according to Dr. Woestman.

The following points give an overview:

Start Date

PreK, Kindergarten, 1st Grade: Jan. 19

2nd through 5th Grade: Jan. 20

Middle and High School “A” day: Jan. 21

Middle and High School “B” day: Jan. 22

Schedules

PreK in-person learning will occur every day from 8 to 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Elementary in-person learning will occur every day from 7:40 to 1:45 p.m.

Elementary remote learning will follow the daily schedule from the first half of the year.

Middle School in-person and remote learning will occur through a hybrid model from 8:45 a.m. to 3:06 p.m.

High School in-person and remote learning will occur through a hybrid model from 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Hybrid Model (Grades 6-12)

Last Names A-K: In-person learning on “A” days is for middle and high school students with last names A - K and will occur on Monday and Thursdays.

Last Names L-Z: In-person learning on “B” days is for middle and high school students with last names L - Z and will occur on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Secondary teachers will stream their in-person classroom instruction to remote students.

Conference days will continue on Wednesdays.

For families with multiple last names in the household, the assignment will follow the name of the oldest student in the family

Accomodations cannot be made for unique assignments other than households with multiple last names

Elementary Teacher & Student Assignments

All Elementary students will be assigned to either a “remote” or “in-person” classroom based on November family preferences.

Families wanting to change their earlier preference will be able to do so in January.

Elementary students may be assigned to a new teacher. A small number of students in specialized programs may be assigned to a new school.

Middle and High School Teacher & Student Assignments

Secondary students will keep their assigned teachers.

Bell schedules will be adjusted from the first half of the year, but will be consistent for both “remote” and “in-person” students.

“The community spread rate impacts our ability to have teachers, paraprofessionals, substitutes, and other adults needed in the school for in-person learning. Please follow current local, state, and national guidelines regarding healthy behaviors through the winter break, including wearing masks in public, social distancing when out, and keeping gatherings to the sizes recommended by state guidelines (in most cases 10 or less),” Dr. Woestman said.

