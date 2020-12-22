Area radon experts warn community to remain vigilant about managing high levels

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the United States,” said Radon Reduction Technologies President, David Backer.

Radon is an invisible, colorless, tasteless and radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium inside the earth. Radon Reduction Technologies President, David Backer, said it migrates from the ground of the atmosphere, where it mixes with outside air, or gets trapped inside buildings and homes.

“We’re in a very high area, where there’s uranium deposits based off of millions of years ago when the earth was formed,” said Backer.

According to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, 44% of homes in Winnebago County tested higher for radon than the average home in the state, and experts said it could be responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths for nonsmokers each year.

“A homeowner needs to be conscious of the effects of radon in the home,” Backer said. “They need to understand this a process that causes cancer.”

“There are companies that provide testing as well as mitigation services,” said Rockford Area Realtors Chief Executive Officer, Conor Brown.

Conor Brown is the Chief Executive Officer of Rockford Area Realtors and he urges everyone to take steps to protect the health and safety of their family.

“We would encourage anybody who is looking to mitigate any sort of radon, work with a local licensed contractor so it’s appropriately handled,” said Brown.

