Advertisement

Zoo Miami cares for newborn anteater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a bittersweet birth for the staff at Zoo Miami. Zoo members are taking care of this baby giant anteater after its mother rejected the newborn.

Staff found the baby, believed to be a male, in a corner of its holding area on one of the coldest nights of the year.

But it appears this little guy is a fighter.

The zoo’s hospital has been feeding him through a tube and bottle, and he is becoming stronger and more active by the day.

He was born on Dec. 8, so it’s been several days now of constant feedings and tender-loving care.

In the early morning of 12/8, Laura, a 7 year old giant anteater, gave birth! Unfortunately, it was on one of the...

Posted by Zoo Miami on Friday, December 18, 2020

The medical staff at the zoo is cautiously optimistic that the baby has overcome the most serious challenges and that his health will continue to improve.

Giant anteaters are the largest of the four species of anteaters and can grow as long as 8 feet.

They also have 2-foot long tongues that can lick up 150 ants and termites per minute.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois
Rockford police are investigating an area of Broadway for a Sunday shooting.
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after Broadway shooting
Snow should quickly be exiting off to our east as we approach sunrise Monday.
Overnight snow may potentially threaten Monday morning commute as Winter officially begins
Shooting near Welsh Elementary School
Shooting near Welsh Elementary school
Rockford man arrested in connection to a burglary at Miss Jill’s Slots

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden to receive COVID vaccine Monday as Trump remains on sidelines
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Biden receives first dose of COVID vaccine
COVID-19
IDPH: 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths