Woman charged with battery after coughing in health care worker’s face

Reports stated, hospital staff asked Ebel to put a face mask on, to which she stood in the face of a healthcare worker and coughed.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/KRQE) - A New Mexico woman was charged with battery after she reportedly refused to wear a mask in a medical center.

According to officials, police were called to the La Familia Medical Center after the woman, Joy Ebel, verbally harassed healthcare workers and allegedly coughed into their faces.

Hospital staff asked Ebel to put a face mask on, to which she stood in the face of a healthcare worker and coughed, KRQE reported.

The healthcare worker is now working from home. Officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and the worker has not shown any COVID symptoms.

