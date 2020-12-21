Advertisement

Trump still wins small Michigan county after hand recount

Biden lost Antrim County but won Michigan by 154,000 votes.
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A livestreamed recount of the presidential election in a small Michigan county turned up no sign of shenanigans Thursday, only a handful of additional votes for President Donald Trump.

Trump padded his Antrim County victory with 11 more votes, while Joe Biden lost one. The Republican county in the northern Lower Peninsula has been under intense scrutiny since the Nov. 3 election when initial results showed a local victory for Biden.

It was attributed to human error, not any problems with voting machines, and corrected. But a judge still took the extraordinary step of allowing a resident to take forensic images of election equipment.

The hand tally “confirmed the truth and affirmed the facts: Dominion’s voting machines accurately tabulated the votes cast for president in Antrim County,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

“It is time for the disinformation campaigns to stop, and for elected and other leaders on both sides of the aisle to unequivocally affirm that the election was secure and accurate,” Benson said.

Biden lost Antrim County but won Michigan by 154,000 votes.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois
Rockford police are investigating an area of Broadway for a Sunday shooting.
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after Broadway shooting
Snow should quickly be exiting off to our east as we approach sunrise Monday.
Overnight snow may potentially threaten Monday morning commute as Winter officially begins
Shooting near Welsh Elementary School
Shooting near Welsh Elementary school
Rockford man arrested in connection to a burglary at Miss Jill’s Slots

Latest News

COVID-19
IDPH: 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths
These two incidents are unrelated and are both active and ongoing investigations.
2 men dead after separate murders in Rockford
Money Graphic
$1.3M in grants given by Community Foundation Of Northern Ill.
Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, was given the first...
CVS Health to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines in Ill.