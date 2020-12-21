Snow removal companies struggle through this mild December

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those who aren’t fans of snow this has been the perfect December. But what about those who rely on snow to make an income in the winter months?

S & J Snow Plowing owner Steve Eisman says there’s been a bit of black ice and some small snow storms, but typically December his workers have at least two big jobs to cover. But to compensate his employees have taken on some other jobs doing tree work and mechanical work while they wait for some snow fall in the coming months.

“It’s been a little rough on the whole world this time of year. So fortunately I’ve been able to keep my employees working. I’ve made enough through the summer months that I can keep them working. It might not be as many hours but they are getting some hours in,” Eisman said.

Eisman says he banking on having lots of work to do during the first couple months of 2021

