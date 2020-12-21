Advertisement

Snow removal companies struggle through this mild December

Cars traveling on Fifth Street.
Cars traveling on Fifth Street.(NBC29)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For those who aren’t fans of snow this has been the perfect December. But what about those who rely on snow to make an income in the winter months?

S & J Snow Plowing owner Steve Eisman says there’s been a bit of black ice and some small snow storms, but typically December his workers have at least two big jobs to cover. But to compensate his employees have taken on some other jobs doing tree work and mechanical work while they wait for some snow fall in the coming months.

“It’s been a little rough on the whole world this time of year. So fortunately I’ve been able to keep my employees working. I’ve made enough through the summer months that  I can keep them working. It might not be as many hours but they are getting some hours in,” Eisman said.

Eisman says he banking on having lots of work to do during the first couple months of 2021

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local restaurant owner said he’s moving south to re-launch his business
Restaurant owner has “had enough” of statewide restrictions, plans to leave Illinois
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores
New Love’s Travel Stop opens in Rockford
On Dec. 16, 2020, East State Street eastbound was closed from Bell School Road to Buckley Drive...
Freeport woman identified as pedestrian killed by car in Rockford
Indoor dining complaints
Complaints lead to closures, local restaurant owners plea for level playing field
Rockford police tell 23 News a man is dead following a motorcycle accident.
Coroner identifies man killed in November car, motorcycle crash in Rockford

Latest News

A slick commute's possible Monday morning, though the workweek, for the most part, is to start...
Mark's Sunday Forecast -- 12/20/2020
Rockford man arrested in connection to a burglary at Miss Jill’s Slots.
Sitting on Santa lap for a holiday picture wasn’t in the cards this season, but that didn’t...
Families take a Christmas photo with Lockwood’s holiday horse
Two Freeport organizations came together this weekend to provide a sweet treat and get some...
Freeport organizations host fundraising event to promote animal adoption