Shooting near Welsh Elementary school

Rockford Police say no injuries occurred
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting took place just steps away from Welsh Elementary School.

Rockford Police responded to the 2000 block of Huffman Blvd. after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirm that no one was injured by there were dozens of markers in the street and couple cars damaged with bullet holes.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. RPD ark’s that you avoid the area.

