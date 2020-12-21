Shooting near Welsh Elementary school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting took place just steps away from Welsh Elementary School.

RPD investigating an Aggravated Discharge in the 2000 block of HUFFMAN BLVD. Investigation still on going. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 21, 2020

Rockford Police responded to the 2000 block of Huffman Blvd. after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Police confirm that no one was injured by there were dozens of markers in the street and couple cars damaged with bullet holes.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. RPD ark’s that you avoid the area.

