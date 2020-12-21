Advertisement

Shooting in Belvidere Family YMCA parking lot

The Belvidere Family YMCA shares information on its Facebook page about a shooting in its parking on Sunday.(KXII)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Family YMCA shares information on its Facebook page about a shooting in its parking on Sunday.

We are sure many of you have seen on social media or the news that there was a shooting that occurred in our parking lot...

Posted by Belvidere Family YMCA on Sunday, December 20, 2020

According to the post the YMCA was closed at the time of the shooting and no staff members were there. The YMCA also wishes a quick recovery to the victim.

Details about the victim or their condition have not been released by Police.

23 News is waiting for a call from the Belvidere Police Department with more information. We will continue to update you as we learn more about the situation.

