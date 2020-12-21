Shooting in Belvidere Family YMCA parking lot
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Family YMCA shares information on its Facebook page about a shooting in its parking on Sunday.
According to the post the YMCA was closed at the time of the shooting and no staff members were there. The YMCA also wishes a quick recovery to the victim.
Details about the victim or their condition have not been released by Police.
23 News is waiting for a call from the Belvidere Police Department with more information. We will continue to update you as we learn more about the situation.
