Rockford’s Festival of Lights breaks attendance records

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many events and celebrations to be moved, canceled, and delayed, but one Rockford holiday bash is welcoming guests like never before.

For more than 30 years Rockford’s Festival of Lights has brought joy to the region and in a year when many events have struggled a record amount of people are driving through Sinnissippi Park.

Ted O’Donnell and Tom Lucas lead the committee that puts on the Festival of Lights each year following in the footsteps of their family member Joe Marino who passed away.

The duo says every day since it has opened, they’ve broken attendance records at the show. with cars funneling off into rt. 251. The co-chairs say they appreciate the community support and smile each time they see people drive thru the festival of lights.

“We’ve been here every night and we just cannot believe the turnout,” O’Donnell said. “There are long lines we understand that during peak times frustration gets a little high, but we appreciate the community coming out and supporting this event that is put on for the community, by the community.

O’Donnell and Lucas plan to extend hours at the festival of lights so everyone gets the chance to enjoy the lights, this will be the first time festival will be open for a week straight.

