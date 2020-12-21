Advertisement

Rockford Symphony Orchestra raises $200K

More than 100 community members and organizations have contributed to the campaign so far.
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra reached the $100,000 mark in its fundraising for the Larsen Legacy Campaign, including an additional $100,000 match from the Rockford Symphony Orchestra Foundation.

More than 100 community members and organizations have contributed to the campaign so far. The RSO’s goal is to have the full funds acquired by June 30, 2021.

“The RSO Foundation is pleased to present this matching gift to the Rockford Symphony Orchestra – to honor Music Director Steven Larsen’s legacy and strengthen the Orchestra’s financial future – a gift made possible because of the Foundation’s generous donors and the wise stewardship of those donated funds by Foundation board members, past and present,” Syfert said.

Keith Syfert, Rockford Symphony Orchestra Foundation President, presented the ceremonial check for the $100,000 match to RSO Music Director Steven Larsen on Saturday, Dec. 12, before the RSO’s recording of Holiday Pops at Trinity Lutheran Church, according to the RSO.

“I am deeply grateful to the Rockford Community and the RSOF for supporting this campaign to ensure this orchestra’s future,” Larsen said. “With this help, the RSO will be able to present great music for years to come.”

“Steven Larsen will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season after 30 years as music director. The Larsen Legacy Campaign, which has an overall goal of $500,000, will create a substantial reserve fund to weather the storm of COVID-19 and give the RSO’s next music director the resources to create exciting programming, offer virtual components for those who may not be able to attend in person, and create diverse programming that reflects the make-up of our community,” the RSO said.

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra Foundation is a separate organization stewarding a permanent endowment to benefit the Rockford Symphony Orchestra. The Foundation prudently invests donated funds, which are never spent, to generate annual income in perpetuity for the RSO. The matching grant is in addition to the regular annual distributions made by the Foundation to the RSO.

For more information on the Rockford Symphony Orchestra visit here.

