Rockford church giving away food, PPE on Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New Zion Baptist Church and LiveFree Rockford is hosting a Christmas PPE Giveaway and Voter Registration Drive in Rockford on Tuesday.

Everyone is welcomed to New Zion’s campus to receive free masks and sanitizers, food and toys, and to register to vote for the upcoming local elections at 4726 Jasper St. The Christmas giveaway begins at noon on the campus of New Zion.

New Zion and LiveFree Rockford will be giving away 5,000 PPE, 200 boxes of food — including dairy items, milk, fruit/vegetables, and protein — and toys for the first 25 families of returning citizens or those who have been impacted by incarceration. In order to receive the toys, the first 25 families will register the ages and gender of their children and then age and gender appropriate toys will be delivered to their homes on Christmas Eve, according to the church.

For more information, visit here, call (815) 509-6734, or follow newzionrockford on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

“We recognize that a lot our friends and neighbors are struggling right now” Dr. K. Edward Copeland, pastor of New Zion said. “Because we care about our community, we are partnering with LiveFree Rockford to host this Christmas giveaway so those who need help and hope can get both. We especially want to support our returning citizens and those who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. We want to live out the gospel of Jesus Christ during this holy season by advocating for those who are marginalized and promoting justice and mercy.”

