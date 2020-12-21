Advertisement

Robinson catches touchdown pass in loss to Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) and running back James Robinson (30)...
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) and running back James Robinson (30) react after they connected for a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BALTIMORE, M.D. (WIFR) - The losing streak continued on Sunday for Jacksonville. Baltimore dominated from start to finish, as the Ravens beat the Jaguars 40-14, handing them their 13th straight loss.

The one bright spot in Jacksonville (1-13) continues to be James Robinson. The Rockford native hauled in a beautiful over-the-shoulder catch just inside the goal line for his third touchdown reception and tenth total score this season.

The touchdown came in the third quarter when the Jaguars were already trailing 26-0. The Lutheran grad was bottled up by the Baltimore defense all afternoon. Robinson finished the day with just 35 yards on 16 carries, adding three catches for 18 yards and the score. Despite that, he is still third in the league in rushing and fourth in total yards from scrimmage.

The 35 yards rushing his is lowest single-game output since Week 6 against Detroit (29). However, Robinson continues to inch closer and closer to the franchise rookie rushing record held by Fred Taylor (1,223). He needs 154 yards rushing in the final two games to break it.

