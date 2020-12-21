Police searching for suspect after teen shot in Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old teenager was shot in the back in Belvidere on Sunday evening.

At 5:35 p.m., the Belvidere Police Department was sent to the 200 block of W. Locust Street in the Belvidere Family YMCA parking lot for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived and talked to a 17-year-old teenager who was shot one time in the back. He was alert and conscious.

The shooting victim was then taken to a local hospital, he is now in stable condition.

Witnesses identified the shooter as an Black man standing 6 feet tall, with a thin build, wearing a black skull cap, dark clothing and a cloth mask. According to witnesses, the shooter, another Black man and a Hispanic woman fled the scene driving a silver four door sedan with tinted windows toward South State Street.

This investigation is ongoing. The suspect is expected to be charged with a aggravated battery with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Those with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.

