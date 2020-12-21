Overnight snow may potentially threaten Monday morning commute as Winter officially begins

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re just hours away from Winter’s official arrival at 4:02 Monday morning, and right on schedule, Mother Nature’s poised to give us at least a taste of wintry weather. Following another day with above normal temperatures in the Stateline, the 17th out of the month’s first 20 days, snowfall appears ticketed for a large portion of the area in the opening hours of Monday. Current projections suggest snow’s arrival to occur between 2:00 and 4:00 Monday morning. With temperatures likely to be hovering very close to the freezing mark initially, it’s possible that some sleet or freezing rain may mix in at first.

The system’s to be a quick-moving one, with snow already vacating the western portions of the viewing area as early as 5:00am.

Snow will be fully out of the area by 8:00am at the absolute latest.

Accumulations from this quick-hitting storm system are to be minor, and that’s being generous. At most, one or two spots may pick up one-third of an inch. While hardly significant, the timing of the system’s impact may be just good enough to create a few slick spots on area roadways for the morning commute, especially those not pre-treated in advance of the storm’s arrival.

In the wake of the morning snow, wind is to become the big story the rest of our Monday. Winds are to shift westerly and, eventually, northwesterly by midday and into the afternoon, following the passage of a weak cold front. Winds are likely to kick up to 30 miles per hour for a good part of the afternoon.

Winds are to shift southerly on Tuesday, a development that’s to favor much more precipitous warming into the middle 40s as mixed sunshine also emerges.

A rather dynamic storm system’s to emerge into the Central U.S. by the middle portion of the week, further strengthening the southerly winds here Wednesday, thus strengthening the milder air’s hold on our region.

But, that very storm system is one that’s likely to bring precipitation our way, ahead of one of the strongest cold fronts our area will have been impacted by so far in the cold season. Initially, the precipitation’s to start as rain, as temperatures are to be in the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. However, as much colder air rushes in Wednesday night following the cold frontal passage, it’s reasonable to expect there to be a period of snowfall. The big question remains just how long of a window of snow we’re to have, and in turn, how much snow may fall. Right now, it still appears as though snow accumulations are to be on the minor side, though it’s at least possible we may get the one inch required to officially call this Christmas a white one. That’s because whatever snow does fall won’t be going anywhere, as temperatures are to only reach the upper teens on Christmas Eve, and will fall into the single digits overnight. Santa will most certainly need an extra layer as he delivers presents early Christmas morning!

The chill, while intense, isn’t here for long! The pattern’s to be a progressive one, meaning no single airmass is to stay around for more than a few days. Temperatures will already be more seasonable by the weekend, and all signs point to our area returning to an above normal temperature regime as we close out 2020 and enter 2021.

