Rockford woman found murdered in Indiana, Poplar Grove man charged

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A missing Rockford woman, 42-year-old Lien Correa-Rios, was found murdered in Gary, Indiana according to the Rockford Police Department on Monday afternoon.

Police said she was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 12 and was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex.

The Gary, Indiana police investigation revealed Correa-Rios was murdered. After further investigation, Rockford police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Brandon Bagnuolo of Poplar Grove, who had a previous relationship with Correa-Rios, according to police.

Brandon Bagnuolo (Winnebago County Inmate Search)

The Rockford Police Department detectives reviewed the investigation with the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, who authorized the first degree murder charge against Bagnuolo.

“This case is another tragic reminder of our never ending battle involving domestic violence in our region,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said. “Our hearts and thoughts go out to the family of Lien Correa-Rios.”

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815- 963-7867.

