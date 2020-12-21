IDPH: 4,699 new COVID-19 cases, 98 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 4,699 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. In addition, officials announced 98 additional deaths on Monday.

This is the fewest number of daily COVID-19 cases reported by the state since Oct. 27.

The deaths reported Monday are:

- Bureau County: 1 male 90′s

- Champaign County: 1 female 80′s

- Cook County: 1 male 30′s, 2 males 40′s, 2 females 50′s, 3 males 50′s, 5 females 60′s, 7 males 60′s, 8 females 70′s, 8 males 70′s, 13 females 80′s, 13 males 80′s, 5 females 90′s, 2 males 90′s, 1 female over 100

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s, 2 males 90′s

- Effingham County: 1 male 90′s

- Hamilton County: 1 male 90′s

- Kane County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 60′s, 2 female 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 70′s

- Madison County: 2 males 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 50′s, 2 females 80′s

- Stephenson County: 1 female 90′s

- Tazewell County: 1 female 80′s

- Washington County: 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 905,069 cases, including 15,299 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,454 specimens for a total 12,520,979. As of Sunday night, 4,460 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 981 patients were in the ICU and 546 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20 is 7.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20 is 9.3 percent.

