CVS Health to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines in Ill.

CVS Health has administered nearly 10 million COVID-19 tests at more than 4,300 testing locations in 33 states and the District of Columbia.
Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, was given the first...
Jeanne Peters, 95, a rehab patient at The Reservoir, a nursing facility, was given the first COVID-19 vaccination in a Ct. nursing home Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Administering the vaccine is Mary Lou Galushko, a CVS pharmacist form North Haven,left. At rear is Bob Atighechi, a CVS pharmacist from Rocky Hill. (AP Photo/Stephen Dunn,POOL)(Stephen Dunn | AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities across Illinois on Dec. 28.

Nearly 900 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the state selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner, with the potential for 150,000 Illinois patients accessing the vaccine.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. CVS Health will eventually provide vaccines to the general public in their 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021, with more details to come, according to CVS Health.

“Our army of healthcare professionals -- pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians -- are very familiar with this patient population. This expertise, along with our national scale and local presence which we have used to administer flu vaccinations and to mobilize COVID-19 testing solutions in communities across the country, will be applied to this national effort to safely and efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccines,” CVS Health said.

