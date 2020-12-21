CVS Health to begin giving COVID-19 vaccines in Ill.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CVS Health will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities across Illinois on Dec. 28.

Nearly 900 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities across the state selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner, with the potential for 150,000 Illinois patients accessing the vaccine.

Earlier this month, CVS Health was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as one of two providers to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. CVS Health will eventually provide vaccines to the general public in their 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country in 2021, with more details to come, according to CVS Health.

“Our army of healthcare professionals -- pharmacists, nurses and licensed pharmacy technicians -- are very familiar with this patient population. This expertise, along with our national scale and local presence which we have used to administer flu vaccinations and to mobilize COVID-19 testing solutions in communities across the country, will be applied to this national effort to safely and efficiently distribute COVID-19 vaccines,” CVS Health said.

